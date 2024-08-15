Amazon offers Tommy Hilfiger 4-pack Boxer Briefs for $25 Prime shipped (Reg. $46), more

Amazon is currently offering the Tommy Hilfiger 4-pack of Boxer Briefs for $24.83 Prime shipped. To compare, these boxer briefs are regularly priced at up to $46 and this is the lowest price we’ve tracked in over six months. This style has a ribbed stitching and lightweight fabric to promote all-day comfort. It also has a durable waistband with a logo for a fashionable touch. I know it’s a touch early to think about Christmas, but these make amazing stocking stuffers. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Another standout is the Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Stretch 4-pack Boxer Briefs that are currently marked down to $25. For comparison, these boxer briefs are regularly priced at $40. This style is a more classic brief with a cotton material that was designed for softness. The material is infused with stretch and you can choose from an array of color options.

Tommy Hilfiger Boxer Briefs feature:

COMBED COTTON: Crafted from pure combed cotton yarns, these mens boxer briefs from Tommy Hilfiger are designed for softness and all-day comfort.

RIB STITCHING: Spun with a rib-stitch weave pattern that imbues the fabric with a subtle hit of texture and stretch.

FUNCTIONAL FLY: Boxer briefs for men designed with a fully functional fly opening and reinforced stitching.

DURABLE WAISTBAND: Men’s boxer briefs finished with a stay-put Tommy Hilfiger logo waistband for an iconic look.

