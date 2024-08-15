Macy’s Back to School Sale takes 25-50% off Nike, Levi’s, adidas, Columbia, Gold Toe, more

Macy’s Back to School Sale is live and offering 25-50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on Nike, Levi’s, Columbia, ASICS, Gold Toe, adidas, Converse, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Nike Court Legacy Casual Sneakers that are marked down to $53 and originally sold for $70. These casual sneakers are perfect for everyday wear and the modern design easily elevates your outfit. They pair perfectly with shorts, jeans, chino pants, or joggers alike. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find even more of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Court Legacy Casual Sneakers $53 (Orig. $70)
- Nike Everyday Plus Training Socks $22 (Orig. $28)
- Nike Sportswear Fleece Pullover $40 (Orig. $65)
- Levi’s 514 Flex Straight-Fit Jeans $48 (Orig. $70)
- Levi’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans $40 (Orig. $70)
- And even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Court Legacy Casual Sneakers $60 (Orig. $90)
- Nike Dri-FIT Pull On Skort $30 (Orig. $50)
- Columbia Trek II Full-Zip Hoodie $36 (Orig. $60)
- adidas VL Court 3.0 Sneakers $65 (Orig. $75)
- Gold Toe 6-pack Jersey Liner $14 (Orig. $19)
- And even more deals…
