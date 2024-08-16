Apple’s Space Black M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 1TB SSD drops back to $2,099 low, or open-box at $450

The new M4 machines are on the way, but it will likely be a long while before we see a straight up $300 price drops like we have today on Apple’s upgraded 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro. Regularly $2,399, you can score this 1TB model down at $2,099 shipped in the sought-after Space Black colorway today. While we have seen the silver at this price a few times, this is just the second time the Space Black model has dropped this low on Amazon. You can indeed still land the 512GB variant at $1,699 with the same $300 discount, but today’s offer features double the internal storage at 1TB.

It is also worth noting that Best Buy is now matching Amazon on today’s featured configuration. You’ll also open-box listings in “excellent” condition selling $1,948.99 shipped, or $450 off the MSRP.

We have seen deeper price drops on the 16-inch variants, with as much as $600 in savings. But those are much more pricey machines even with the discounts. The 512GB is selling for $1,999, with the 36GB upgrade at $2,399, or $500 off. Today’s featured deal nets you a 1TB internal SSD and 18GB of RAM, which is typically more than enough for most folks.

As you can see from our M4 Mac release schedule, the new MacBook Pros are coming soon. You’re not going to be scoring deals anything like you’re seeing above, but if you don’t like the idea of landing a new machine shortly before the launch of the next-generation, the ongoing and particularly notable M3 MacBook Air deals are worth considering as they are not expected until next year:

Apple 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The 14-inch MacBook Pro blasts forward with M3 Pro and M3 Max, radically advanced chips that drive even greater performance for more demanding workflows. With industry-leading battery life—up to 18 hours—and a beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display, it’s a pro laptop without equal. Now in a new color: Space Black. The Apple M3 Pro chip, with an up to 12-core CPU and up to 18-core GPU using hardware-accelerated ray tracing, delivers amazing performance for demanding workflows like manipulating gigapixel panoramas or compiling millions of lines of code. M3 Max, with an up to 16-core CPU and up to 40-core GPU, drives extreme performance for the most advanced workflows like rendering intricate 3D content or developing transformer models with billions of parameters.

