Belkin’s regularly up to $30 magnetic Apple Pencil Case + Stand starts at just $7 today

Best Buy is now offering deep clearance pricing on the Belkin Case + Stand for Apple Pencil down at just $10.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here). Compatible with Apple Pencil 1st and 2nd Gen models, this model debuted at $30 and is currently selling for $34 directly from Amazon. It has never sold for less than $13 and it’s been a long while since we have seen it drop below $20 there – like more than a year. Needless to say, you’re looking at a major price drop at nearly 66% off the regular price tag and a steal of a deal if you think you can put this magnetic 2-in-1 Apple Pencil accessory to good use or not really. You can even score an “excellent” condition open-box unit from Best Buy at just $6.99.

Essentially what you are looking at here is a neat little carrying case for your Apple Pencil. There’s a magnetic top as well as space from some accessories like an extra Apple Pencil Tip.

But there’s more to it than that. There’s rubber feet on the bottom and an elegant holster port of sorts on the top you can use to neatly rest your Pencil in an upright position. It looks great on the desktop, convenient for when you’re throwing your Cupertino stylus in your EDC, and ensures your Pencil is always at the ready.

Your Apple Pencil is always within reach with the pencil cases built in stand. It provides incredibly easy access any time you want to write or sketch on your Apple iPad

Apple Pencil already magnetically attaches to iPad, so we certainly wouldn’t blame you for not seeing the point to something like this. But at $11 (or less), it seems a worthy mention especially if you’re looking for a device that you can both safely travel with and provide an elegant resting place for your stylus on the desktop.

Belkin Case + Stand for Apple Pencil features:

Store your Apple iPad Pro pencil in this Belkin carrying case. The built-in docking station has rubberized feet to provide a stable workplace for your iPad, and the high-grade construction keeps your device and accessories safe during storage and transport. This Belkin carrying case comes with one-year warranty for increased security.

