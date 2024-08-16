Hey Dude Back to School Sale cuts an extra 30% off best-selling styles from $25

Ali Smith -
Fashionhey dude
25% off + Extra 30% off

Hey Dude is offering an extra 30% off select styles with code EXTRA30 at checkout. Plus, save 25% off sitewide with code BTS, as well. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $60 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Wally Sport Mesh Wide Shoes that are currently marked down to $35, which is $30 off the original rate. These lightweight shoes are great for everyday wear. This style has a cushioned insole and a flexible base to promote all day comfort. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Hey Dude customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

hey dude

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Nike’s Mid-Season Sale offers an extra 25% off se...
Nike’s Gear Up For Fall Event is live! Score an e...
Joe’s New Balance Warehouse Sale is live! Score a...
Converse July Flash Sale takes an extra 40% off hundred...
Cole Haan 4th of July Event cuts up to 50% off sitewide...
adidas Kids Flash Sale offers an extra 30% off back-to-...
Converse Back to School Sale offers extra 25% off best-...
Under Armour New Season New Gear Sale offers 25% off ba...
Load more...
Show More Comments