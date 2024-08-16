Save big during Eddie Bauer’s End of Summer Sale with shorts from $20, extra 50% off clearance, more

Eddie Bauer’s End of Summer takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance items with code CAMP50 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Horizon Guide Wander Shorts that are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $70. These shorts are a great option for transitioning into fall and will pair perfectly with all of your t-shirts, polos, shorts, joggers, and more. This style is available in five color options and feature a lightweight material for your active lifestyle. It has zippered pockets, moisture-wicking properties, and a stretch-infused fabric. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Horizon Guide Wander Shorts $35 (Orig. $70)
- Voyager Flex 10-inch Chino Shorts $25 (Orig. $65)
- Top Out Ripstop Pants $50 (Orig. $75)
- Voyager Flex Short-Sleeve Shirt $26 (Orig. $65)
- Camp Fleece Shorts $20 (Orig. $50)
- And even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Boyfriend Slim Fit Jeans $33 (Orig. $80)
- Trail Tight High-Rise Leggings $60 (Orig. $99)
- Sandstone Backbone Grid Hoodie $60 (Orig. $149)
- Aspire Chino Shorts $35 (Orig. $45)
- Trekker Trench $60 (Orig. $149)
- And even more deals…
