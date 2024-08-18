Apple’s 11-inch Space Gray 512GB M2 iPad Air hits $840 Amazon low, or $805 open-box

While entry-level 128GB models are currently starting down at $549, Amazon is now offering the elevated 512GB 11-inch M2 iPad Air on sale from $840 shipped. This is a regularly $899 machine that is now nearly $60 off to deliver the lowest price we can find. Deals on the brand new M2 iPad Air haven’t gotten quite as deep as we have seen the M4 iPad Pro with regular $100 dips across the lineup, and sometimes much more than that. However, this 512GB model is now at a new Amazon low in the Space Gray color and matching the lowest we have tracked on the blue variant.

This model we are highlighting here today is still listed at the full $899 via Best Buy where paid Plus members can drop select colorways down to $855. It is also worth mentioning that the Best Buy open-box listings on this configuration in the Space Gray color are going for $804.99 shipped in Excellent condition. That’s $94 off, the lowest we can find, and comes with Geek Squad vertification:

Works and looks like new. Restored to factory settings.

Includes all original parts, packaging and accessories (or suitable replacement).

The new M2 Air lineup delivers the most affordable current-generation iPads that aren’t scheduled to get refreshed in the near future. While you can score the current iPad 10 and the iPad mini 6 for much less, it does appear as though both of those models are set to see a refresh this fall – the iPad mini 7 is set to get a new display while both it and the iPad 11 base model should be seeing modernized feature sets and upgraded chipsets. All of the details you need on what’s coming are right here.

Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Apple M2 iPad Air features:

iPad Air is powerful, versatile, and comes in a choice of two sizes. Featuring a stunning Liquid Retina display and the amazing performance of the M2 chip, along with Touch ID, advanced cameras, superfast Wi-Fi 6E, and a USB-C connector. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS and next-generation Apple Pencil Pro experience. The gorgeous Liquid Retina display features advanced technologies like P3 wide color, True Tone, and ultralow reflectivity, which make everything look stunning.

