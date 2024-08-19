adidas Back to School Event takes up to 50% off thousands of styles + extra 20% off workout items

The adidas Back to School Event takes up to 50% off thousands of styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 20% off workout styles with code WORKOUT at checkout. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the 4DFWD 4 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $88 and originally sold for $200. These running shoes are available in three color options and a perfect option for back to school. They’re also a great option for long runs or training sessions due to its cushioned insole and unique outsole that promotes a spring to each step. Plus, it has a textile upper that’s highly flexible and breathable as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from adidas customers. Score even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links