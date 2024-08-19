Amazon’s Alexa Echo smart speakers are now up to 40% off with deals starting down at $23

Just after seeing a solid deal on the Echo Spot smart speaker with the onboard display, Amazon has now launched a new sale on much of the rest of its smart Echo speaker lineup. Naturally, the rest of the models on sale right now come in at lower price points for folks that don’t care about the display on the newer model. The deals kick off at $22.99 for the entry-level Echo Pop Alexa speaker – shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this one did drop to $18 for Prime Day, you’re still looking at a deep 43% price drop on a regularly $40 speaker that’s great for small spaces, the kitchen, a home office, and so on. Head below for more details and price drops on other models in the lineup.

Amazon Echo smart speaker back to school deals:

***Note: All of the deals listed below are on the latest models in the lineup.

The models across the Amazon Echo speaker lineup are largely the same – the differences are mainly in form-factor and loudness as you move up the lineup, outside of the new Spot model with the animated display of course.

They deliver direct access to Alexa voice assistance, whether you’re asking for the weather, to stream some tunes, or for access and control over connected and compatible smart home gear – smart plugs, lights, and more.

You can browse through the rest of the Amazon gear on sale right here – you’ll find everything from smart speakers and smart home gear to Echo Show smart display units, and more.

Echo Pop smart speaker features:

Echo Pop – This compact smart speaker with Alexa features full sound that’s great for bedrooms and small spaces. Small enough to blend in and mighty enough to stand out.

Control music with your voice – Ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from your favorite providers like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM and more. Connect via Bluetooth to stream throughout your space.

Make any space a smart space – Easily control compatible smart home devices like smart plugs or smart lights with your voice or the Alexa App.

Life just got easier – Have Alexa set timers, check the weather, read the news, re-order paper towels, make calls, answer questions, and more.

