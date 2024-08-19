Amazon’s Alexa Echo smart speakers are now up to 40% off with deals starting down at $23

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart Home
40% off From $23
Echo Pop Alexa speaker

Just after seeing a solid deal on the Echo Spot smart speaker with the onboard display, Amazon has now launched a new sale on much of the rest of its smart Echo speaker lineup. Naturally, the rest of the models on sale right now come in at lower price points for folks that don’t care about the display on the newer model. The deals kick off at $22.99 for the entry-level Echo Pop Alexa speaker – shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this one did drop to $18 for Prime Day, you’re still looking at a deep 43% price drop on a regularly $40 speaker that’s great for small spaces, the kitchen, a home office, and so on. Head below for more details and price drops on other models in the lineup. 

Amazon Echo smart speaker back to school deals:

***Note: All of the deals listed below are on the latest models in the lineup. 

The models across the Amazon Echo speaker lineup are largely the same – the differences are mainly in form-factor and loudness as you move up the lineup, outside of the new Spot model with the animated display of course. 

They deliver direct access to Alexa voice assistance, whether you’re asking for the weather, to stream some tunes, or for access and control over connected and compatible smart home gear – smart plugs, lights, and more.

You can browse through the rest of the Amazon gear on sale right here – you’ll find everything from smart speakers and smart home gear to Echo Show smart display units, and more. 

Echo Pop smart speaker features:

  • Echo Pop – This compact smart speaker with Alexa features full sound that’s great for bedrooms and small spaces. Small enough to blend in and mighty enough to stand out.
  • Control music with your voice – Ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from your favorite providers like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM and more. Connect via Bluetooth to stream throughout your space.
  • Make any space a smart space – Easily control compatible smart home devices like smart plugs or smart lights with your voice or the Alexa App.
  • Life just got easier – Have Alexa set timers, check the weather, read the news, re-order paper towels, make calls, answer questions, and more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

All-new 2024 Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker with displa...
All-new Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker with animated di...
New OnePlus Watch 2R drops back to $200 + 50% off extra...
adidas Back to School Event takes up to 50% off thousan...
Razer’s stylish 16-inch Rogue V3 laptop backpack ...
Best Buy now matching all-time lows on M3 MacBook Airs ...
Sony’s wonderful XM5 Wireless ANC Headphones drop...
HP’s brand new OmniBook X Copilot+ PC with Snapdr...
Load more...
Show More Comments