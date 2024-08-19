Amazon offers Burt’s Bees best-selling pajamas and apparel from $5 Prime shipped (Up to 50% off)

50% off From $5

Amazon is currently offering Burt’s Bees pajamas and apparel for your little ones from $5 Prime shipped, which is up to 50% off. Price are as marked. A highlight from this sale is the 2-pack of Burt’s Bees Organic Cotton Zip Rompers for $14.40, which is down from its original rate of $27 and the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. These rompers were designed to be highly comfortable with a breathable cotton material and full zipper, which makes it easy for diaper changes. You can choose from several different color options, that are gender neutral. These rompers would also make a fantastic gift idea for an expectant parent. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Burt’s Bees include:

Burt’s Bees Organic Cotton Zip Front Rompers feature:

  • Organic Comfort: Wrap little bees with 100% organic cotton footie pajamas. These baby boy footies offer gentle softness for your newborn baby’s delicate skin. These newborn essentials have a relaxed and roomy fit.
  • Easy Diaper Changes: Featuring a diagonal zip front, these one-piece footies feature a hidden diagonal zipper and an interior zipper guard that makes late-night diaper changes a breeze.
  • Bee Grips: Each Burt’s Bees Baby footie pajama has non-slip “”bee grip”” footies to provide stability for early movers, ensuring your little bee stays steady during playtime. Seasonally, we offer footless options for warm weather months.
  • Convertible Mitts: Newborn and 0-3 months sizes come with no-scratch convertible mittens to keep little one’s hands toasty warm, and protect delicate skin from those tiny (but mighty!) newborn nails.

