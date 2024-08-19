First Amazon deal lands on Pebblebee’s Clip Google Find My AirTag competitor at $25.50

We are now tracking the first deal on the new Pebblebee Clip Google Find My item tracker at $25.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $30, the very first deal on the new Google Find My tracker is now live after clipping the on-page coupon via Amazon. After what felt like a long wait for these new trackers to begin delivering, they are now readily available on Amazon with Prime shipping and a 15% price drop.

While the Google Find My network has gotten off to somewhat of a rough start – our testing still has Apple’s AirTag at the top of the list, improvements are inbound and they latest models from Pebblebee, Chipolo, and the new Moto Tag are the best thus far for folks outside of the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy ecosystems.

It, not unlike an AirTag, will appear on the Google Find My map for locking down its location alongside the ability to play a chime from the tracker for audible indications and you can also share its location with someone else. The Pebblebee Clip features an IPX6 rating to safeguard it from wet conditions too.

As you can see from our in-depth hands-on review of the new Pebblebee Clip Google Find My tracker, they largely function similar to an AirTag, just connected to Google’s network instead of Apple’s. The model on sale today features an integrated carabiner-like clip alongside a light ring around the outside of the device and an included USB-C cable to charge it back up – Pebblebee says its battery lasts for about 12 months and that light ring indicates power levels.

For a closer look at how well the Google Find My network is holding up at this point by comparison to Apple’s, our stress test feature is where you need to be.

Pebblebee Clip Google Find My tracker features:

Long-lasting item finder with a 12-month battery life off a single charge. USB-C charger included for easy recharging. With long-lasting battery life, there is no need to replace the batteries on our tracker device. Our Android Tracker helps you find your items easily, with a bright LED light for low-light situations and a loud sound for nearby searching. An excellent key tracker that works well with wallets, luggage, backpacks, and many more. Bluetooth Android tag tracker for your valuable belongings within a 500ft range. Water-resistant with an IPX6 rating, perfect for outdoor and wet conditions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!