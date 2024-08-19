ASUS’ new aluminum Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with 3K 120Hz OLED and Snapdragon X Elite falls to $1,100 low ($200 off)

Karthik Iyer -
AmazonAsus
$200 off $1,100
ASUS Vivobook S 15 copilot+ PC.

Amazon is offering ASUS’ new Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite chip at $1,099.99 shipped. Today 15% discount drops this brand new laptop $200 below its usual going rate of $1,300. In fact, it is now fetching $70 less than our previous mention from earlier this month, marking a new all-time low on Amazon. Head below for more details of this machine along with deals on some other Snapdragon X Elite-powered Copilot+ PCs right now.

ASUS was one of the first manufacturers in line to announce a Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite chipset earlier this year, and the Vivobook S 15 has been one of the top picks. It sports a 3K OLED VESA HDR-certified panel that covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chipset with 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 storage round up the experience here, powering all your day-to-day workloads and the new Copilot+ features with ease. Other highlights of the Vivobook S 15 include a beautiful aluminum chassis, an RGB ErgoSense keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key, a good selection of ports, and Wi-Fi 7 support, among other things.

The Vivobook S 15, by the way, is not the only Copilot+ PC that’s discounted right now, and I’ve highlighted a couple of more options below.

ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC features:

  • Copilot+ PC — the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever
  • UNLEASH EFFORTLESS PERFORMANCE — Power through any task with a blazing-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 12-Core Processor, featuring Qualcomm AI Engine (up to 45 TOPS NPU) for on-device AI processing
  • HIGH-SPEED GRAPHICS — Qualcomm Adreno GPU for snappy graphic processing
  • FAST AND SPACIOUS — Enjoy smooth multitasking with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD
  • STUNNING, SMOOTH VISUALS — 15.6” 3K (2880 x 1620) 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display delivers extremely smooth and vivid visuals, offering an ultrafast 0.2ms response time, high peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

