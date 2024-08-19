Don’t miss this 6-in-1 Baseus USB-C surge protector with 3 AC outlets at the $13 low (50% off)

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering its 6-in-1 USB-C Power Strip Surge Protector at $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Don’t forget to clip the on-page 50% off coupon to see the discounted price at checkout. This is regularly a $26 power strip that is now fetching a solid 50% discount to land at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Today’s $13 discount lands it within $2 of our previous mention from last month. Head below for details of this power strip from a brand we recommend a lot around here.

This Baseus power strip features three AC outlets, delivering up to 1,625W of power for your devices. Additionally, it also has a pair of 20W Power Delivery USB-C ports and a single USB-A port, meaning you can charge up to six devices simultaneously using this fairly small and portable charging station. This 6-in-1 surge protector also has a power switch using which you can instantly shut the power.

If you’re looking for something a bit more powerful than this 6-in-1 power strip, then consider checking out the 67W Baseus detachable power strip we featured on our beloved Tested with 9to5Toys series not too long ago. Other accessories are waiting for you over at our smartphone accessories hub, with fresh deals on chargers, stands, hubs, and more.

Baseus 6-in-1 USB-C Power Strip Surge Protector features:

Powerful Cellphone Fast Charging: The Baseus USB C power strip provides your ip 14 50% power within 30mins. Its fast charging design is born to improve charging efficiency, meeting your needs in College Dorm Room, Travel, Home, School, and Office. Reliable Surge & Lightning Protection: Baseus USB C charger block with upgraded 1200J surge protection safety measures effectively eliminates sudden power surges or “spikes.” The 20W Baseus power strip can protect you and your devices from short circuits, overpower problems & other safety issues. The Baseus power strips USB C charger adopts a smart power switch that features a longer life expectancy, safer handling, and faster responses. With its ice-blue aura switch effect, you can easily tell what makes this power strip worth buying.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

