HP’s brand new OmniBook X Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite is back to its lowest price at $900 ($300 off)

As a part of its ongoing Tech Fest sale, Best Buy is offering HP’s new OmniBook X Copilot+ PC for $899.99 shipped. That’s a straight up $300 discount on a brand new laptop which debuted a couple of months back for $1,200. Today’s $300 discount drops it back to its lowest price from earlier this month when it saw its first big discount as a part of a brief flash sale. With a 25% markdown from its usual going rate, this is the lowest price we have tracked for this Copilot+ PC. All Best Buy members (free to sign up right here) get a $25 bonus reward with any purchase of $250 or more, so be sure to avail that as well for an additional bonus.

The HP OmniBook X is one of the newest Copilot+ PCs out there, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chipset with an advanced NPU. This laptop sports a 2.2K 14-inch touchscreen panel, and it also comes with 16GB memory and 1TB SSD. A dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard, support for Wi-Fi 7, and a thin and light form factor complete the package here for a sweet price.

Those who are looking for alternatives to HP’s OmniBook X can also consider picking up Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge which is also discounted to $1,000 from its usual price of $1,350.

HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC features:

The Snapdragon X Elite Processor powering Copilot+ PCs ushers in a new era of performance, intelligence, and power efficiency for creators, collaborators, and engineers alike. Get astonishing processing speeds and power efficiency from a record-breaking CPU and NPU.

Control your words, applications, and ideas right from the Corning Gorilla Glass NBT screen. The Eyesafe Certified Display protects your eyes from harmful blue light, without sacrificing the color broadness you need for color-rich entertainment and visual content projects.

Experience speedy and responsive performance with the power efficient LPDDR5X memory. Designed to support higher data rates with less latency, plus faster file transfers and application load.

Get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive.

