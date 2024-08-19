lululemon’s We Made Too Much is updated with specials from $9 shipped! T-shirts, shorts, more

Ali Smith -
FashionLululemon
From $9 + Free shipping
a man with a beard

Heading back to school? lululemon’s We Made Too Much section offers over 600 new items with specials starting at just $9. Prices are as marked. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Steady State Crew Sweatshirt that’s a fantastic option for back to school. This sweatshirt is regularly priced at $69 and originally sold for $98. You can easily pair them with shorts, jeans, chino pants, or joggers alike. Plus, it can be layered seamlessly over a button-down, t-shirts, styled under vests or jackets, and more. It’s available in three versatile color options and the fleece material washes nicely to stay looking new for years to come. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Lululemon

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
lululemon Back to School Specials are live with pricing...
Amazon’s Carhartt Sale takes up to 50% off select...
Amazon’s latest adidas flash sale offers deals fr...
Best 4th of July Fashion Deals: adidas, Cole Haan, Back...
Amazon’s GAP Prime Day sale cuts up to 75% off gear f...
Ralph Lauren Summer Refresh Event takes an extra 30% of...
J.Crew takes up to 50% off late summer styles for back ...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Back to School Sale takes u...
Load more...
Show More Comments