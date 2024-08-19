Best Buy now matching all-time lows on M3 MacBook Airs at up to $250 off, but with a FREE $25 credit thrown in

The deals we have been tracking on Apple’s latest M3 MacBook Air during the back to school season here have been incredibly notable, to say the least. Amazon is still offering its best prices ever through the entire lineup and across just about every configuration, to deliver the best prices we have tracked yet starting from $849 with up to $250 in savings on the elevated models. Considering the M3 MacBook Air isn’t scheduled to be refreshed until well into 2025, now is a great time to buy one – the price is just right and it isn’t going to just get refreshed on you this fall like many of the other Macs. Amazon’s prices are fantastic, but Best Buy is now matching those and throwing in a FREE $25 credit for both free and paid My Best Buy members. Details below.

So all you have to do is sign in to your My Best Buy membership and you’ll receive a $25 Best Buy credit with all purchases over $250 on everything you see in its now live Tech Fest sale. Again, if you haven’t yet, you can sign up for the free base tier to ensure you receive the credit on this page – it only takes a couple minutes.

Here’s how pricing breaks down across the lineup at Amazon and B&H:

But with Best Buy’s new sale that is now live, just about every one of the options across all colorways are now matched and landing with a bonus $25 Best Buy credit you can use towards any future purchase there.

M3 MacBook Air features:

The M3 chip brings even greater capabilities to the super portable 13-inch MacBook Air. With up to 18 hours of battery life, you can take it anywhere and blaze through work and play. The blazing-fast MacBook Air with the M3 chip is a super portable laptop that sails through work and play. Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Coming in beta this fall. The powerful 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU of the Apple M3 chip keep things running smoothly.

