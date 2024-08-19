New all-time low knocks $500 off most affordable M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM at $1,499

Update: As expected, Amazon has now price matched on the deal below at the new $1,499 all-time low – but only on the silver model as of right now.

We have naturally seen some fantastic deals across the M3 MacBook Pro lineup as of late, but if you’re not looking to upgrade at full price comes this fall to the expected M4 machines, today’s Best Buy deal is seriously notable. Price drops on the more entry-level M3 machines tend to max out at around $300 in savings, but today Best Buy is offering the most affordable M3 Pro model at the best we have tracked with $500 in savings. You can land the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM down at $1,499 shipped. That’s a straight up $500 off the regular $1,999 price tag and $200 less than Amazon is offering right now – we are expecting a price match, but as of right now Best Buy is where it’s at.

As we reported earlier this month, the M4 MacBook Pro (alongside the new Mac mini and iMac) models are indeed on track for this year – they will likely get officially announced in the next two months. We certainly wouldn’t blame you for holding out for the new machines, but at $500 off what is likely the most attainable future-proof configuration in the existing current-generation lineup of Apple’s flagship laptops, it’s hard to deny the value here.

Price drops this high usually only land on the significantly more expensive 16-inch M3 Pro models (they are currently $500 off starting from $1,999) – Amazon has never offered the 14-inch M3 Pro at a price this low (yet).

And it’s not like this machine is going to obsolete any time soon, despite the imminent release of the new M4 machines. They still carry a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR Display with plenty of I/O prowess (two Thunderbolt, an SDXC card slot, HDMI, and a headphone jack) alongside plenty of RAM (18GB in this case). Completely Apple Intelligence ready, they will be eligible for macOS updates for years to come as well.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro features:

With an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the Apple M3 chip can help you blaze through everyday multitasking and take on pro projects like editing thousands of photos or 4K video. Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting a brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Coming in beta this fall. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display features Extreme Dynamic Range, 1000 nits of sustained brightness for stunning HDR content, up to 600 nits of brightness for SDR content, and pro reference modes for doing your best work on the go. (The display has rounded corners at the top.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!