New Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro Smartwatch with up to 45-day battery back at $298 Amazon low

After first being unveiled this past May, we are once again tracking all-time low pricing on the new Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro Smartwatch. Regularly $350, you can land on in the Obsidian or Slate colorway down at $297.99 shipped. This is matching our previous mention from Amazon at $52 off the going rate. You can, in fact, get it for a touch less ($0.50 less to be exact) without the Amazon Prime shipping direct from the Mobvoi site.

As you’ll know from our coverage on the Obsidian and the Slate variant that debuted shortly there after in June, the Enduro is a refreshed take on the original Ticwatch Pro 5 with updated hardware and a higher-end band.

The Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro is another one of those smartwatches that pulls far more from traditional timepieces in temrs of design than something like an Apple Watch, and I’m here for it.

Powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, the latest model also delivers a 1.43-inch OLED screen with adjustable brightness and a sapphire crystal glass protecting it. It can deliver up to 90 hours of battery life in Smart Mode and as much as 45 days in Essential Mode while 5ATM water resistance delivers swim-ready form-factor alongside a bevy of health, fitness, and sports tracking action:

…upgraded 110+ professional sports modes, with built-in GPS, Speaker and Microphone, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Saturation, Stress Monitoring and 24H Heart Rate Monitoring , Smart Training: Recovery Time and VO2 Max and built-in Compass, Barometer & Altimeter.

Be sure to hit up our launch coverage for additional details on the upgraded band and everything else that’s new this time around.

Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro features:

Featuring a stylish and functional 1.43-inch OLED screen (466*466 high-resolution) with auto-adjustable brightness and Sapphire Crystal Glass. The interchangeable 24mm strap is made of durable and sweat-proof Fluororubber material. New reinforced bezel carvings ensure durability in any environment, with US Military Standard 810H certification. Customize the dual display with colorful backlight and choose from over 7,000 watch face designs through the TimeShow app. Personalize your style and enhance your journey with this durable and stylish smartwatch.

