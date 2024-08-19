Roborock Q7 Max+ robot vacuum and mop handles the cleaning before self-emptying into its station for a $380 low (Save $490)

Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, Roborock is offering folks an amazing opportunity to upgrade your home with some automated cleaning support in the form of its Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with an Auto-Empty Dock at $379.98 shipped. Normally fetching $870, this is the best rate we’ve seen to date on this particular model in new condition, with the former $460 low dropping back in March and holding its place until last month’s Prime Day event saw things hit $380 for the first time. It comes in today a single penny less than last month, carving out a new all-time low that gives you $490 in savings and giving you another chance to snag it at such a low price – but there is no telling how long this deal will last so don’t dawdle too long on decisions.

Offering a 180-minute runtime with 4,200Pa of suction and 30 water flow levels of mopping action, this robot cleaning device is equipped with LiDAR navigation, allowing it to build 3D maps of your home so that it can not only keep track of where it’s been, but also plan out the most efficient routes to where it is going. Its all-rubber brush now sits lower to the ground for a more thorough cleaning job and resists tangling up in heaps of hair – whether human or pet. It can distinguish between your floor types throughout your home in order to avoid mopping mishaps, and can be completely controlled and have settings adjusted via the smart app, Alexa, or Google Assistant. It also comes with an auto-empty dock, a 2.7L dustbin that it can empty itself into so you won’t have to constantly empty it yourself for up to seven weeks.

Other notable Roborock discounts:

Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Dock:

Roborock robot vacuum only supports 2.4G WiFi. However,since most routers support both have 2.4G and 5G, in order to ensure the machine’s stability, it is recommended to switch to 2.4G WiFi when using the robot by following the instructions of your router setup.

7-Weeks of Hands-Free Cleaning: The Auto-Empty Dock Pure empties the robot automatically after cleanup, so you don’t have to do it manually or frequently. With its 2.5L dust bag it stores up to seven weeks of debris. Perfect gifts for families and friends.

Deeper Cleaning with Powerful 4200Pa Suction: With an incredible maximum suction power of 4200Pa, the Q7 Max+ easily lifts debris and pet hair from floors, drags it from cracks, and draws it from carpets. When a carpet is detected, it will automatically increase its suction to the maximum for deep cleaning.

Twin Cleaning Power: Vacuum and mop at the same time to remove fine dust that vacuuming alone may miss. Equipped with an electronic pump, the Q7 Max+ offers 30 water flow levels so you can fine-tune cleaning to match your floor types and preferences.

Clean Smarter with PreciSense LiDAR Navigation: Extremely accurate LiDAR navigation creates precise maps of your home, effectively tracks cleaning routes, unlocks a wide range of smart cleaning functions, and can even be viewed in 3D. You can also add furniture and floor materials to recreate your home virtually.

Combined Dustbin & Water Tank: Combining the 470 ml dustbin and 350 ml water tank has made both larger, so that you can clean more without emptying or refilling.

Upgraded Brush System: An all-rubber brush strongly resists hair tangles making it ideal for tackling long hair and pet hair. With four planes of movement, it stays close to the floor for more effective cleaning on uneven surfaces.

Long-Lasting Cleaning: A super-sized battery powers the robot for up to 180 minutes of runtime, or a maximum vacuuming range of 3229 sqft. Robot vacuum only supports 2.4G WIFI.

