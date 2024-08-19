Samsung’s brand new 160MB/s 1TB EVO Select microSD card just dropped to the $80 all-time low

The new 1TB variant of Samsung’s EVO Select microSD card is down to $79.99 shipped on Amazon right now. This brand new 1TB variant hit the scene a couple of weeks back to join the other cards in Samsung’s EVO Select lineup from earlier this year. Samsung listed this 1TB card for the first time at $90, and today’s deal shaves $10 off to mark a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung is matching Amazon’s price today at its online store, where you’ll also find the EVO Select 512GB, 256GB, and 128GB down to their lowest prices starting at $15.

Samsung’s EVO Select microSD card is compatible with a wide variety of devices, and it offers transfer speeds of up to 160MB/s. It’s available in capacities ranging from 64GB to 1TB, with the cheapest starting at just $15 right now. The 512GB variant of EVO Select microSD card is also down to just $40 from its usual price of $56, though the faster 512GB PRO Plus that runs at up to 180MB/s is also selling for $40 instead of its $76 usual going rate.

