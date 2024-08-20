Amazon’s adidas Flash Sale takes up to 50% off apparel, shoes, accessories, more from $9

a pair of feet wearing blue shoes

The Amazon adidas Flash Sale offers up to 50% off apparel, accessories, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable items from this sale is the 3-pack Superlite Stripe No Show Socks that are currently marked down to $9 and originally sold for $14. These socks are great for running or back to school styling with your new sneakers. The no show design is very stylish and the lightweight fabric helps to keep you comfortable throughout the day. It also has a no-slip design and moisture-wicking properties as well. Find the rest of our top picks below, and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

