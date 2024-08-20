Elevate your Apple Watch for less, Spigen’s leather Enzo band now starts at $35 (Reg. $50)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its 45mm genuine leather Enzo Apple Watch band down at $36.99 shipped. This is a regular $50 band that started life out at $60 when it launched last year. Compatible with all Apple Watch models with a 45mm, 44mm, or 42mm case size, today’s deal is live on both the black and brown models. Folks rocking the smaller 41mm, 40mm, or 38mm models can also score this band in both colors at $34.99, down from the same $50 regular price tag. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35.

We have seen the smaller model go for less during the launch period, but both deals are otherwise the lowest we have tracked on Amazon.

Leather bands can be expansive, and Spigen’s Enzo collection can be as well, but with today’s deal we are looking at some of the more affordable leather options out there from a brand we feature on a regular basis.

A great way to elevate your Apple wearable during events or occasions when the sporty options just won’t do, they feature genuine leather exteriors with a softer Zermatt leather pressed up against your wrist. The tapered form-factor terminates with a “reinforced” metal clasp and buckle as well.

Spigen genuine leather Enzo Apple Watch band features:

Handcrafted from Genuine Goat Leather exterior and Zermatt leather interior for durability and comfort

Streamlined design with a tapered watchband for a sleek and elevated look tailored to your wrist

Reinforced metal clasp for a secure and precise fit

Metal buckles for a modern finish while minimizing skin allergies

