Go quick! Score a 100-pack of Amazon K-Cup pods at just $9 Prime shipped ($0.09/cup, selling out fast)

Okay, this is not going to last much longer so jump on it as soon as you can. Amazon is now offering a 100-pack of its Amazon Brand Solimo French Dark Roast Coffee Pods for just $8.99! Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. Needless to say, this is a wild deal – each cup is $0.09…that’s almost free. This package can typically cost as much as $31 and it’s gonna sell out very soon. Go, go, go!

As if the $9 price tag isn’t low enough, you can also opt for the Subscribe & Save option on the listing page to bring the price down to $8.54 for the 100-pack. Just remember to cancel the subscription manually after your order ships to avoid getting locked into for another delivery that will almost certainly not be anywhere near as good a deal as you’re landing today.

Head over to our home goods hub for more of the best deals we are tracking for around the house, backyard, in the kitchen, and elsewhere.

Amazon Solimo French Dark Roast Coffee Pods features:

100 French Roast coffee pods

100% Arabica coffee

A hot, refreshing, intense cup of coffee, made with a very bold dark roast coffee profile that has some bold, smoky notes

Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

An Amazon brand

