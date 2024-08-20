Go quick! Score a 100-pack of Amazon K-Cup pods at just $9 Prime shipped ($0.09/cup, selling out fast)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome Goods
100-pack $9

Okay, this is not going to last much longer so jump on it as soon as you can. Amazon is now offering a 100-pack of its Amazon Brand Solimo French Dark Roast Coffee Pods for just $8.99! Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. Needless to say, this is a wild deal – each cup is $0.09…that’s almost free. This package can typically cost as much as $31 and it’s gonna sell out very soon. Go, go, go!

As if the $9 price tag isn’t low enough, you can also opt for the Subscribe & Save option on the listing page to bring the price down to $8.54 for the 100-pack. Just remember to cancel the subscription manually after your order ships to avoid getting locked into for another delivery that will almost certainly not be anywhere near as good a deal as you’re landing today.

Amazon Solimo French Dark Roast Coffee Pods features:

  • 100 French Roast coffee pods
  • 100% Arabica coffee
  • A hot, refreshing, intense cup of coffee, made with a very bold dark roast coffee profile that has some bold, smoky notes
  • Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers
  • An Amazon brand

