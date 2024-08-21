Popular AeroPress brewers deliver a delicious cup of coffee just about anywhere from $32 (30% off)

Deals on the beloved AeroPress coffee makers have arrived once again with the standard AeroPress model down at $31.95 while the larger XL variant is now marked down to $48.95 via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. While pricing has gone up on this handy little, not quite French press-style machines, the smaller one fetches a regular price tag at $40 these days while the larger variant goes for $70. Today’s deal comes within $2 of our previous mention on a short-lived Woot deal and the larger model is largely matching the 2024 Amazon low – it dropped to $48 once back in April.

We love the AeroPress coffee makers, have for years, and so does just about everyone else. They deliver a special brand of French press-style brewing, but it’s really more of its own proprietary thing here, and it produces some delicious brew. The patented brewing action is the “only press that combines agitation and pressure with micro-filtration so you can use finer ground coffee”

It’s also the kind of thing you can do just about anywhere you can get your hands on some ground beans and some hot water. In my opinion and experience, is about as good a cup coffee you can get without electricity at a price like this.

Swing by our home goods hub for more of this week’s best deals on kitchen and cooking gear as well as other gear for around the house.

AeroPress Original Coffee Press features:

No more average joe from fancy, expensive machines. By combining the best of several brew methods into one patented device, you get smooth, rich, grit-free coffee with a delicious, full-bodied finish that lingers well after your last sip. No bitterness. No cream needed. The only press that combines agitation and pressure with micro-filtration so you can use finer ground coffee. Hot water is pushed through the grinds, quickly aerating and extracting only the purest, freshest flavors, while keeping grit and bitterness out of your coffee. No more bitterness or grit. The patented 3 in 1 brew technology of the AeroPress Original Coffee maker eliminates bitterness and acidity and creates a smooth, rich, full bodied cup of coffee. Paper or metal micro-filters allow you to use finer ground coffee for a faster brew time and no grit (unlike the mesh filter of a French press). No more messy coffee grounds – clean-up takes seconds! Durable, shatterproof design, perfect for travel, camping & gifting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!