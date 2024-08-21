Converse Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide! Best-selling sneakers, backpacks, more

Ali Smith -
FashionConverse
30% off From $3
logo

The Converse Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide for its members (free to sign-up). Prices are as marked. Plus, all members receive free delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Chuck Taylor All Star Canvas Sneakers that are available in sizing for men and women alike. They’re currently marked down to $42 and originally sold for $60. This style is available in twenty color options and it has a slip-on design that makes heading out the door a breeze. With over 4,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Converse customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Converse

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Converse Back to School Sale offers extra 25% off best-...
Converse July Flash Sale takes an extra 40% off hundred...
Macy’s Back to School Sale takes 25-50% off Nike,...
adidas takes up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, acce...
Hey Dude Back to School Sale cuts an extra 30% off best...
adidas Kids Flash Sale offers an extra 30% off back-to-...
Columbia offers up to 40% off sitewide during its July ...
Cole Haan 4th of July Event cuts up to 50% off sitewide...
Load more...
Show More Comments