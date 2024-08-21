Converse Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide! Best-selling sneakers, backpacks, more

The Converse Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide for its members (free to sign-up). Prices are as marked. Plus, all members receive free delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Chuck Taylor All Star Canvas Sneakers that are available in sizing for men and women alike. They’re currently marked down to $42 and originally sold for $60. This style is available in twenty color options and it has a slip-on design that makes heading out the door a breeze. With over 4,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Converse customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- CONS AS-1 Pro Sneakers $56 (Orig. $80)
- CONS One Star Academy Pro Leather $60 (Orig. $85)
- Run Star Trainers $63 (Orig. $90)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Canvas $42 (Orig. $60)
- Chuck 70 Marquis Sneakers $81 (Orig. $115)
- And even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Canvas $53 (Orig. $75)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform $49 (Orig. $70)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Embroidered Florals $49 (Orig. $70)
- Chuck 70 Bow Sneakers $70 (Orig. $100)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline $42 (Orig. $60)
- And even more deals…
