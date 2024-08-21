Save up to $2,002 on the new 2024 TCL mini-LED Google TVs, return lows start from $248

Amazon is matching its own Prime Day sales event a month later by offering a return of the best rates we’ve seen on the new 2024 TCL smart TVs, like the 65-Inch QM7 QLED 4K Smart QD mini-LED TV at $697.99 shipped, with its other sizes also seeing massive discounts as well – up to $2,002 off! It just landed on Amazon a few months ago and today we’re seeing a second chance at snagging it at its most affordable price – $402 down from its usual $1,100 price tag. It’s also getting a matching discount over at Best Buy too, giving you two different chances at adding a new 2024 smart TV to your home setup at the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

This new 2024 TCL model arrives sporting QLED ULTRA Quantum Dot technology alongside HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ for richer, more vibrant colors and an enhanced contrast in order to deliver “fast action movies, sports, and next level gaming.” Its been given TCL’s Game accelerator 240 to help you reach the top of leaderboards, which allows the panel’s 120Hz refresh rate to reach up to “blistering fast 240 VRR” so you can enjoy a more responsive gameplay without the annoyance of lagging. This comes on top of the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Dolby Atmos audio, and an ONKYO 2.1 speaker system. Along with the support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, it’s also had Apple AirPlay 2 added to the bunch – plus, there’s a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs too.

TCL 65-inch QM7 4K Smart QD mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

TCL QM7 Class Smart TVs offers the perfect TV for fast action movies, sports, and next level gaming with QLED ULTRA Quantum Dot technology and HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ you can enjoy enhanced contrast and vivid colors. TCL’s High Brightness ULTRA Direct LED Backlight produces up to 2,400+ nits peak brightness for dazzling specular highlights, perfect for any viewing environment. QD-Mini LED provides up to 1,500+ local dimming zones adapting to on-screen content for deep blacks without image blooming powered by TCL’s AIPQ PRO Processor, an advanced processor optimizing each scene with machine learning for an unrivaled cinematic experience. 120Hz native panel refresh rate with Motion Rate 480 focuses on best-in-class motion clarity producing smooth video playback. With TCL’s Game Accelerator 240 and Auto Game Mode gameplay is blistering fast keeping you ahead of the competition.

