Amazon just knocked $200 off Apple’s 1TB nano-texture 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with cell, more

Amazon is giving folks another notable chance to save on one of Apple’s premium, high-end M4 iPad Pro configurations today. You can score the 1TB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with the nano-texture glass and the Wi-Fi + Cell upgrade starting from $1,999 shipped. That’s a straight up $200 off the regular $2,199 price tag and matching the lowest price we have tracked. This is, in fact, only the second time we have seen this configuration down this low since release in May.

Now clearly the higher-end cell and nano-texture models, never mind the 1TB of storage, isn’t going to be for everyone – you’ll find updated pricing on the rest of the lineup down below. But if it is for you, this is a solid deal. Just keep in mind, you can still score the 1TB model without the cell and matte glass upgrades down at $1,749, or $150 off the going rate.

We should also mention that you can score the 13-inch 1TB in its stock configuration down at $1,695.99 shipped in excellent condition open-box condition over at Best Buy right now with the full 1-year warranty attached – that’s $203 off the MSRP.

But again, we might now be convinced on the nano-texture glass upgrade, but for folks looking elsewhere in the lineup, refer to the discounted pricing below instead:

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips. Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone. Plus a nano-texture glass option is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations.

