One of the best prices ever hits Google’s latest Pixel Tablet with the speaker charging dock at $349 (Reg. $599)

We have tracked some seriously notable deals on Google’s latest Pixel 9 tablet since it decided to offer an option without the Charging Speaker Dock, but today’s is easily one of the best. Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock down at $349 shipped. Regularly $599, this is a sizable $250 price drop, $20 under our previous Woot mention, and the lowest we can find. For further comparison, this bundle is on sale at Amazon for $499 right now and the 128GB model with half the storage is selling for $399.

Needless to say, today’s deal is a seriously notable one – Amazon is charging more than this for just the tablet without the speaker dock right now as well.

This is a big-time deal on Google’s latest Pixel Tablet powered by the Tensor G2 chip and centered around an 11-inch LCD display. It is made to deliver all of the usual experiences you would expect from a tablet alongside the ability to connect with other Pixel devices in your Google ecosystem, including smartphones, earbuds, Google wearables, and more. This is on top of its smart home hub capabilities of course – it can “access and adjust your compatible thermostats, lights, locks, and cameras.”

From there, you can expect access to Google’s growing AI features, including Gemini chat, Help me write, and Circle to Search.

Today’s deal also includes the Charging Speaker Dock that, as the name suggests, cranks out the tunes, stands your tablet up at attention, and charges your device too. You can also transform your tablet into a smart picture frame as well – “when your tablet is docked, you can get hands-free help from Google Assistant whenever you need it; just say “Hey Google” to play music and videos, get answers, set timers, turn on the lights, and more.”

Google Pixel Tablet features:

Engineered by Google, the Pixel Tablet is the first tablet with the Google Tensor G2 chip built in; it features Google AI for smooth streaming, high-quality video calls, an efficient battery, and more. The Pixel Tablet comes with a unique speaker dock that keeps it charged and ready 24/7 and doubles as a great-sounding speaker for room-filling music. The 11-inch screen with brilliant colors and adaptive brightness is perfect for streaming entertainment and editing photos and videos.

