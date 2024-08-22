ecobee’s Siri Smart Thermostat Premium with onboard display drops to $219, more from $169

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart Homeecobee
Reg. $250 From $169
ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium Prime Day

Amazon is now offering one of the better deals of the year on the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium down at $219 shipped. This is the premium model with the smart sensor and air quality monitor included that regularly fetches $250. Today’s deal comes within $10 of the Prime Day low we saw last month, as well as the 2023 Black Friday offer, to land on par with the rest of the deals we have tracked this year. This one very rarely drops below the $220 offer we are tracking today. Head below for more details and price drops on the less pricey models in the lineup. 

While the new 4th Gen Nest Learning Thermostat is arguably the best new option for folks in the Google smart home ecosystem, the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is certainly among the best for folks on the Apple side of things. 

Not only does it include all of the usual features you would expect from a smart Wi-Fi controller for your HVAC system, this model also features built-in audio action so you can talk to Siri (or Alexa) without even pulling out your phone. You can even view live feeds directly on its built-in display sent from the ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera

All of this is joined by the wonderful aesthetics and slick form-factor with the steel bezel. As mentioned above, this is the premium edition that includes smart sensor and air quality monitor for hyperlocal readings in various places in your home, but if that’s not overly important to you and you don’t mind accessing the voice command action from a separate device, scope out the deals on the more entry-level packages below:

ecobee SmartThermostat Premium features:

ecobee’s Smart Thermostat Premium is brilliant at savings and comfort, allowing you to optimize your energy use through superior intelligence and technology. Included SmartSensor eliminates hot and cold spots and adjusts the temperature in the rooms that matter most. A built-in air quality monitor, smoke alarm detection, and geofencing technology to understand occupancy are just a few of the features that make saving energy just the beginning.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
ecobee

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Just after debuting the new Nest Thermostat, GoogleR...
Best 4th of July deals for your smartphone, desktop, of...
Buff new life into old cars with Craftman’s V20 c...
Land this half TB Samsung PRO Plus 180MB/s microSD card...
Prep for Labor Day weekend with Traeger’s Pro 34 ...
Add this 30W Anker USB-C 2-port charger to your car for...
Android game and app price drops: SpongeBob, Siralim Ul...
UGREEN 9-in-1 100W USB-C hub with 4K HDMI out is ready ...
Load more...
Show More Comments