ecobee’s Siri Smart Thermostat Premium with onboard display drops to $219, more from $169

Amazon is now offering one of the better deals of the year on the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium down at $219 shipped. This is the premium model with the smart sensor and air quality monitor included that regularly fetches $250. Today’s deal comes within $10 of the Prime Day low we saw last month, as well as the 2023 Black Friday offer, to land on par with the rest of the deals we have tracked this year. This one very rarely drops below the $220 offer we are tracking today. Head below for more details and price drops on the less pricey models in the lineup.

While the new 4th Gen Nest Learning Thermostat is arguably the best new option for folks in the Google smart home ecosystem, the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is certainly among the best for folks on the Apple side of things.

Not only does it include all of the usual features you would expect from a smart Wi-Fi controller for your HVAC system, this model also features built-in audio action so you can talk to Siri (or Alexa) without even pulling out your phone. You can even view live feeds directly on its built-in display sent from the ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera.

All of this is joined by the wonderful aesthetics and slick form-factor with the steel bezel. As mentioned above, this is the premium edition that includes smart sensor and air quality monitor for hyperlocal readings in various places in your home, but if that’s not overly important to you and you don’t mind accessing the voice command action from a separate device, scope out the deals on the more entry-level packages below:

ecobee SmartThermostat Premium features:

ecobee’s Smart Thermostat Premium is brilliant at savings and comfort, allowing you to optimize your energy use through superior intelligence and technology. Included SmartSensor eliminates hot and cold spots and adjusts the temperature in the rooms that matter most. A built-in air quality monitor, smoke alarm detection, and geofencing technology to understand occupancy are just a few of the features that make saving energy just the beginning.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!