Google’s regularly $100 Nest Audio Smart Speaker is half off at $50 today (Chalk or Charcoal)

We just spotted a solid deal that drops Google’s Nest Audio Smart Speakers to $49.99 shipped. This is regularly a $100 smart speaker that hasn’t seen many significant discounts since its debut. Today’s 50% discount knocks a full $50 off its listed price, meaning you can essentially score two of these for the price of one and set up a stereo pair. Its current discounted price is $10 below our previous mention from last month and the lowest we can find. The discounted price applies to Chalk and Charcoal colorways, and they’re also $50 at Walmart today.

The Google Nest Audio smart speaker looks and feels premium thanks to its fabric-wrapped design. You can simply use your voice to wake up this particular smart speaker and use it to control your audio or other smart home gear that is connected via the Google Home app. Notably, the speaker also has touch controls and a hardware mute button, along with an LED status indicator light.

Those looking for alternatives can also consider picking up Amazon’s all-new Echo Spot smart speaker at $55. It comes with an animated display and is down from its usual price of $80.

Google Nest Audio features:

Meet Nest Audio. Hear music the way it should sound, with crisp Vocals and powerful bass that fill the room. Just say, “Hey Google” to play music or get help. Nest Audio comes with privacy built in. You can delete your Assistant history by saying, “Hey Google, delete what I just said.” Or to turn off the mic, just use the switch on the back. Just say, “Hey Google, play some music,” and crisp vocals and powerful bass fill the room. Nest Audio adapts to your environment and whatever you’re listening to, so music sounds better.

