Still rocking a prev-gen iPad? Apple Pencil 1st Gen just dropped 30% to $69, Apple Pencil Pro at $117

The new Apple Pencil Pro is now finally back in-stock at Amazon and seeing a light discount from the usual $129 down to $117 shipped. But we also spotted a notable deal on the Apple Pencil (1st Generation) for folks still rocking a previous-generation tablet. This model is still sold at Apple for $99, but Amazon has now dropped the price down to $69 shipped. This is a straight 30% price drop and the lowest price we can find. We did see it drop to $70 a few times this year, but this is $1 less to deliver the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Head below for more details and compatibility information.

The current Apple Pencil lineup consists of four models now that the new Pro has arrived. We wouldn’t blame you for being confused on which models work on which machines, or at least forgetting which is for which. You can get a rundown of how it works in our feature piece over on 9to5Mac, but here’s a quick refresh on the 1st generation compatibility.

You can use Apple Pencil (1st generation) with these iPad models:

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad (6th, 7th, 8th and 9th generation)

iPad (10th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

Features of the Gen 1 model include tilt and pressure sensitivity and “imperceptible lag” for all of your artistic and note-taking endeavors. It ships with an extra tip, the Lightning adapter, and the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter “required to pair and charge with 10th-generation iPad”

Apple Pencil (1st generation) features:

With pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and imperceptible lag, Apple Pencil (1st generation) transforms into your paintbrush or your pencil. It makes painting, sketching, doodling, and note-taking better than ever. Apple Pencil (1st generation) works with iPad (6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th* generation); iPad Air (3rd generation); iPad mini (5th generation); iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd generation); iPad Pro 10.5-inch; and iPad Pro 9.7-inch. * iPad (10th generation) requires USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter.

