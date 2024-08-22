Merrell takes 30% off best-sellers including hiking boots, sneakers, sandals, more!

Merrell takes 30% off best-sellers during its End of Summer Sale. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Trail Glove 7 Shoes that are marked down to $84 and originally sold for $120. These shoes were made for the trail with a moderate weight for support and a durable base to promote traction. The foam insole helps give you comfort and it has a curved design to keep the foot, in a natural position. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 500 positive reviews. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Trail Glove 7 Shoes $84 (Orig. $120)
- Geotex 1/4 Zip Pullover $42 (Orig. $60)
- Nova 3 Trail Running Shoes $87 (Orig. $125)
- Embark Lace Sneakers $77 (Orig. $110)
- Wildwood Aerosport Sneakers $63 (Orig. $90)
- And even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Terran 4 Slides $63 (Orig. $90)
- Morphlite Trail Running Shoes $70 (Orig. $100)
- Speed Fusion Access Web $59 (Orig. $85)
- Embark Lace Sneakers $77 (Orig. $110)
- Hibernate Jacket $59 (Orig. $85)
- And even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!