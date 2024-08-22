Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 7 now starts down at $248 shipped (Open-box with full warranty)

Outside of the Ultra model, and maybe the Google Pixel Watch 3, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is the hottest new wearable out there. While we did see some notable deals during the pre-order phase and you can still score some serious credit going straight to Samsung with trade-ins, if you missed out on that or can’t take advantage of the gear flipping action, Amazon has the first straight up cash deal that might be worth your time today. The 40mm model has now landed at $283.49 shipped. That’s certainly not a massive deal considering it fetches $300, it is something and this is 9to5Toys where ever penny counts. If you’re looking to grab one right now, this is the best straight up cash deal around on new listings. However, for an even lower straight up cash deal, the Best Buy open-box listings are starting at $247.99 shipped right now in excellent condition. Head below for more details on this option.

Best Buy’s excellent condition open-box options, as we have detailed in the past, can be a great way to land deals on new releases. They ship with the full 1-year warranty and come Geek Squad Verified as well:

Works and looks like new. Restored to factory settings.

Includes all original parts, packaging and accessories (or suitable replacement).

You can browse through the various colorways and size options on this page, just be sure to click on the “Open-box” links below the prices on the right, and we recommend opting for the excellent condition options once you have done so.

Today’s deals are focused on the 40mm model that, if you ask me, is usually the best-looking fit on all but the largest of wrists. Galaxy Watch 7 lands with a refreshed design, albeit one quite similar to the previous-generation models, alongside bevy of AI upgrades and health/fitness tracking prowess.

You can, of course, get a complete detailed rundown of the new wearables from Samsung bring to your wrist over at 9to5google.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 features:

Your favorite new health and wellness companion is here — Galaxy Watch 7. Enhanced with Galaxy AI, this Watch has everything you need to keep you moving toward your health goals. Wake up on the right side of the bed every morning with an Energy Score1 that helps you understand your well-being better. Hit your morning workout while staying in touch with your world — make calls from your Watch and quickly respond to texts on the go with Suggested Replies. Then hone in on your heart health during your workout with improved Heart Rate Tracking, and improve each day with personalized Wellness Tips viewable right on your Galaxy smartphone.

