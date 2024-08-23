ASUS’ new aluminum Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite just hit the all-time low at $1,050 ($250 off)

While you can still grab HP’s OmniBook X for $900 instead of its $1,200 usual price as a part of Best Buy’s Tech Fest sale, we just spotted another solid deal that drops ASUS’ new Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC to $1,049.99 shipped on Amazon. Today’s 19% discount lands the lowest price on this brand new laptop that hit the scene recently for $1,300. It is, in fact, fetching $50 less than our previous mention from earlier this week, marking a new all-time low on Amazon. Head below for more details of this machine along with a deal on another Snapdragon X Elite-powered Copilot+ PCs.

ASUS’ Vivobook S 15 is one of the top picks in the Copilot+ PC space. It stands out from the rest with a 3K OLED VESA HDR-certified panel that covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chipset and comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 storage to handle all your day-to-day workloads and the new Copilot+ features with ease. Other highlights of the Vivobook S 15 include a beautiful aluminum chassis, an RGB ErgoSense keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key, and Wi-Fi 7 support, among other things.

These, by the way, aren’t the only Copilot+ PCs that are discounted right now. You can also score Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot PC at $1,000. It’s powered by the same Snapdragon X Elite chip and is down from its usual price of $1,350.

ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC features:

Copilot+ PC — the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever

UNLEASH EFFORTLESS PERFORMANCE — Power through any task with a blazing-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 12-Core Processor, featuring Qualcomm AI Engine (up to 45 TOPS NPU) for on-device AI processing

HIGH-SPEED GRAPHICS — Qualcomm Adreno GPU for snappy graphic processing

FAST AND SPACIOUS — Enjoy smooth multitasking with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD

STUNNING, SMOOTH VISUALS — 15.6” 3K (2880 x 1620) 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display delivers extremely smooth and vivid visuals, offering an ultrafast 0.2ms response time, high peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

