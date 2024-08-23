Motorola’s unlocked 256GB 2023 razr+ flip phone is now $500 off its original list

While you can still land the new 2024 Motorola razr+ at $900, or $100 off the going rate, Woot is stepping in today to offer a deep price drop on the still perfectly capable 2023 model. Originally $1,000, you can now score an unlocked 2023 razr+ with 256GB of storage down at $499.99 Prime shipped (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). This is $500 off the original price tag, $100 under the price you’ll find for the 25GB model at Amazon where we have never seen it go for less.

While there are some marked improvements on the 2024 edition, it largely comes by way of what we called an over-engineered front display. But the 2023 models still feature one of the better examples of this with enough real estate to run normal, everyday Android apps on it.

There’s still something about these razr+ devices that stands apart from something like the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for me. It just has more of a retro vibe while still delivering on just about all of the modern amenities.

The 2023 model lands with a 3.6-inch cover display and a 144Hz refresh rate that folds open to reveal the main 6.9-inch FHD+ panel on the inside. It runs on the still more than reliable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and, in this cases, boasts 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Motorola razr+ smartphone features:

Iconic foldable design. Flip the script with a pocket-friendly flip design in a range of fun, trendsetting colors and a vegan leather finish.

Capture like never before. With Flex View, stand your phone on its own at multiple angles, giving you entirely new ways to interact, capture, and create.

All-day battery life. Go a full day and night on a single charge of the 4200mAh battery, fuel up fast with TurboPowe 30W charging, or charge wirelessly.

All your essentials at a glance. View notifications, check the weather, snap a selfie, and more, all without having to flip open your phone.

Immersive entertainment. Flip open the phone to reveal an ultra-smooth, incredibly vivid 6.9″ pOLED screen, combined with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound.

