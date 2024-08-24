Can’t hear dialogue in movies/TV shows? The Mirai Speaker by Sound Fun can help [Video]

Let’s face it: whether it’s our ears, our housing, or how movies and TV shows are made these days, sometimes it’s hard to understand what actors are saying. Luckily, there are solutions available. Today, we’re taking a look at the Mirai Speaker by Sound Fun. Everything about it – from its design and EQ to what’s included in the package has been designed for one feature – to make sure that dialogue is easier to understand in your favorite shows and movies.

Out of the Box

The Mirai Speaker comes with everything needed in the box to get set up. That includes a 3.5mm cable as well as an optical audio cable to work with a variety of TVs. It also comes with batteries for the remote.

Mirai Speaker by Sound Fun: Design

The Mirai Speaker fits most entertainment centers and setups with a simple design. It measures 21.25 x 6 x 3.25 inches and is a perfect fit in the cubby of my TV stand from Wayfair that I have in my office.

One of my favorite things about this speaker is that everything is as simple as possible. It doesn’t need to be overly complex. The remote has three buttons – power, volume up, and volume down. There are only three plugs on the back – 3.5mm audio in, optical in, and the power plug.

On the front, there is a simple screen that shows the current volume level and a volume dial.

Mirai Speaker by Sound Fun: Video

Mirai Speaker by Sound Fun: In-Use

Recently, I was watching one of the John Wick movies with some of my friends, and this exact issue popped up – the action was so loud, but when it came to dialogue, we had trouble hearing what the actors were saying. We had to turn up the volume more and more to get to a point where we could understand what was being said. Luckily, we were in the basement, and my kids were asleep on the 2nd floor; otherwise, this could have been a much bigger problem.

And that is precisely what the Sound Fun Mirai speaker was designed to alleviate. So, how does the Mirai speaker help make audio easier to hear? It’s using Sound Fun’s patented AudibleWave Technology. With two unique curved speaker units that change the sound waves produced by the speakers and EQ tuned to enhance the human voice, it helps to accentuate dialogue and project it further than most common speakers. A sound engineer from JVC Kenwood, a company known for premium sound, engineered the technology in the Mirai Speaker.

It adds more presence to voices in the movies that I’ve watched with the speaker. Compared to the soundbar that comes with the Philips Momentum 55 I have set up here, the Mirai Speaker has a full sound with an emphasis on frequencies that carry the human voice.

Now, keep in mind that this is not going to be a replacement for a robust 5.1 surround sound system with a subwoofer. It’s still a small soundbar that easily fits in a cubby of my TV stand, but it does exactly what it says it will do. It makes dialogue much easier to understand, especially when you don’t want to crank up the volume and disturb others near you.

Sound Fun has sold over 250,000 Mirai Speakers around the world, and as of last year, it is available in the USA.

If you find yourself turning up the volume more than you’d like to understand what people are saying, give the Mirai Speaker by Sound Fun a close look. When you’re ready to pick one up, make sure to buy from our special link https://soundfun.net/9to5 to save 20% on the Mirai Speaker.

