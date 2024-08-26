Amazon’s Saucony Sale takes up to 60% off shoes, socks, apparel, more from $20 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently having a Saucony Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off shoes, socks, and apparel from $20 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Endorphin Shift 3 Running Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $109, which is $41 off the original rate. These shoes are great for long distance runs and you can choose from 15 color options. The material is highly breathable and the insole is cushioned to promote comfort with every step. It also has a slightly curved design to help propel you forward and a rigid outsole to give you superior traction. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!