Apple’s most affordable M3 MacBook Pro now within $1 of the all-time low at $1,300 (Reg. $1,599)

Just as the wild $500 price drops on the M3 Pro MacBook with 16GB of RAM jumped back up to $1,699 (now $300 off), Amazon is bringing back one of its best prices ever on the entry-level M3 Mac Book Pro at $1,299.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This is a regularly $1,599 machine that is now $299 off the going rate to come within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. For comparison, this model is selling for the full $1,599 via Best Buy where paid members can score $80 off.

Now clearly, this featured model on sale here today with 8GB of RAM isn’t going to be for everyone, but it does come in at $500 under the current price on the 16GB model Amazon sells, and $200 under the aforementioned mentioned, and frankly crazy, $500 price drop we spotted on the M3 Pro variant last week.

Either way, you’re landing the most affordable M3 MacBook Pro back down within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked – this is a great machine even with 8GB of RAM and, in my opinion, only folks with a massive number of tabs open or those running creative projects will likely even notice.

The new M4 models are coming – Apple’s September It’s Glowtime event has an official date set now, but as we said before it might not be until next summer before we see deals like this on those.

For those of you not enamored by Apple’s pro-grade machines, some of the 16GB M3 MacBook Airs that aren’t expected to get refreshed until next year might be a better fit. All-time low pricing on these is still live on some configurations, but the back to school deals are beginning to dwindle:

Apple M3 MacBook Pro features:

With an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the Apple M3 chip can help you blaze through everyday multitasking and take on pro projects like editing thousands of photos or 4K video. Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting a brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Apple Intelligence will be available in beta on Mac with M1 and later, with Siri and device language set to U.S. English, as part of macOS Sequoia this fall. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in. (Battery life varies by use and configuration.

