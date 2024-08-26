Not upgrading to iPhone 16? Apple iPhone 15 MagSafe silicone cases are up to 52% off from $24

If you’re not planning on upgrading to iPhone 16 next month, today’s deals on the official Apple iPhone 15 silicone cases are a great way to refresh your handset. There are a number of color options for iPhone 15 models on sale right here, but let’s start with the Apple iPhone 15 MagSafe Silicone Case in Winter Blue starting at $23.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $49 case that is now seeing a sizable 52% price drop and landing within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low. You will find this color and a few others marked down well below the $49 list for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

While the FineWoven situation really didn’t pan out well for Apple – I actually don’t mind them but it is what it is there, the official silicone remains one of the best options in the category. The real paint point here is having to pay $49 for what is essentially just a silicone cover, but that’s not the case here today.

MagSafe-ready, Apple’s cases come loaded with a magnetic array that open up a wide range of possibilities when it comes to accessories – chargers, MagSafe power banks, wallets, car mounts and so much more. As per usual, you’ll find plenty of these on sale in our smartphone accessories hub.

They feature what Apple calls a silky, soft-touch finish alongside a microfiber lining to protect your iPhone’s finish while encased, and Qi-certified charger compatibility. They have undergone “thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process” to maintain a relatively like-new look over time (this obviously depends on the user of course) and to safeguard your pocket computer from bumps and bruises.

Apple iPhone 15 MagSafe Silicone Case features:

The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection.

With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 15, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

