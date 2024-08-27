Amazon Levi’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off denim from just $17 Prime shipped

Ali Smith -
AmazonFashionLevi's
50% off From $17
Best July 4th deals clothing and apparel

Amazon is currently having a Levi’s Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off denim with prices starting from $17 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable items from this sale is the 505 Regular Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $34 and originally sold for $70. These jeans are a great pair for everyday wear and you can choose from an array of wash options. The material is infused with stretch to promote comfort and it has a tapered hem that can be rolled for a stylish look. This style can easily be dressed up or down and the timeless design can be worn for years to come. Find the rest of our top picks below, and be sure to check out even more deals here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Levi's

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Amazon Prime Day Levi’s Event takes up to 50% off bes...
Amazon offers Lee denim and apparel up to 50% off: jean...
Amazon’s latest adidas flash sale offers deals fr...
Amazon’s GAP Prime Day sale cuts up to 75% off gear f...
Macy’s Back to School Sale takes 25-50% off Nike,...
Levi’s End of Season Sale takes an extra 50% off ...
Amazon offers Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories f...
Amazon’s Hurley Sale takes up to 50% off styles f...
Load more...
Show More Comments