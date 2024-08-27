Amazon Levi’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off denim from just $17 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently having a Levi’s Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off denim with prices starting from $17 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable items from this sale is the 505 Regular Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $34 and originally sold for $70. These jeans are a great pair for everyday wear and you can choose from an array of wash options. The material is infused with stretch to promote comfort and it has a tapered hem that can be rolled for a stylish look. This style can easily be dressed up or down and the timeless design can be worn for years to come. Find the rest of our top picks below, and be sure to check out even more deals here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

