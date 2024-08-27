Apple Watch Ultra 2 just fell back to the Prime Day price with all band options at $100 off

Amazon has now brought back its Prime Day deal on Apple Watch Ultra 2 folks. Regularly $799, there’s wide selection of band options now marked down to $699 shipped. In fact, just about all them have now dipped back down to the Prime Day price. We did catch some deals on the Trail Loop model at random times over the last few months going for less, but when it comes to a selection like this at $100 off the flagship Cupertino wearable, it doesn’t get much better than the Prime Day, and they are back.

For me personally, the Alpine Loop and Ocean Band are where it’s at. The Trail is nice, but I have always preferred the other two and they don’t see deals nearly as deep, or as often.

Apple Watch Series 10 is coming next month, and whatever is next for the Ultra lineup likely inbound as well. Some folks will certainly want to hold off for the new wearables considering they are right around the corner – less than a month out now – but you won’t be scoring those for $100 off unless you have free credit and gear to trade-in against them. You could also save $100 on the Ultra 2, enjoy it for several months or more, and then trade it in against the new model when it drops in price at places like Best Buy in the future.

Either way, you’re, at least for now, looking at Apple’s flagship wearable. Onboard GPS and Cellular connectivity are set within the 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case case with 100-meter water resistance. The brightest always-on display Apple has shipped, loads of health and fitness tracking tech – “Heart Rate Zones, custom workouts, and new cycling workout views,” just to name a few – and dual-frequency GPS that “provides incredible accuracy for calculating distance, pace, and route maps” are just some of what’s in store here.

This is clearly going to be great watch to own for more than a couple years to come if you ask me.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features:

Apple Watch Ultra 2 paired with the latest Alpine Loop or Trail Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Rugged, capable, and built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sport enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. The S9 SiP enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the display. Up to 36 hours of battery life and 72 hours in Low Power Mode. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Large Digital Crown and Customizable Action button for instant control over a variety of functions. 100m water resistance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!