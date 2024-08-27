Backcountry’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off + an extra 20% off Patagonia, The North Face, more

The Backcountry Labor Day Sale is live and offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles. Plus, save an extra 20% off top brands. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Inside this sale you can find deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Outdoor Research, Oakley, Marmot, and more. A highlight from this sale is the North Face Canyonlands 1/2 Fleece Pullover that’s currently marked down to $48 and originally sold for $80. This pullover is a great option for back to school and it pairs perfectly with shorts, jeans, or joggers alike. The fleece material can be washed seamlessly and it can be layered during cooler weather under vests or jackets. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 500 positive reviews. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

