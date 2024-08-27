Logitech’s Crayon USB-C undercuts Apple Pencil at new $53 Amazon low (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Crayon for USB-C iPads down at $52.95 shipped. Regularly $70, this is nearly 25% off and the lowest price we can find on this model. We have seen this one drop to $55 a handful of times over the last year, but today’s deal lands it at a new Amazon all-time low. Not to be confused with the older Lightning model that also fetches $70 at Amazon right now, this is the USB-C variant that works with all iPads that have the newer port. And because it charges over the wired connection (up to 7 hours of use per charge), it will even work on the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air.

It is worth pointing out, if it wasn’t already obvious to you, that with today’s deal this is now one of the lowest prices you’ll find from a brand name Apple Pencil alternative that works with all of the modern iPad releases. The official Apple Pencil USB-C is currently on sale for $69 and almost never goes for less in new condition.

The Logitech Crayon (USB-C) features a sleek silver paint job with what the brand calls “Apple Pencil technology so you can write and draw naturally in pixel-perfect precision without missing a single line or detail.”

You can create thicker and thinner lines by tilting the stylus – the smart tip automatically adjusts line weight naturally – alongside palm rejection tech and instant connection. Once it is charged up, it connects to iPad “instantly” – just “slide down the off/on switch and start writing; no device pairing or other delays required.”

Logitech Crayon (USB-C) features:

Logitech Crayon is a versatile digital stylus pencil for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen), iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Air (3rd & 4th gen), iPad mini (5th gen), and iPad (6th, 7th, 8th, 9th & 10th gen) that lets you use hundreds of Apple Pencil supported apps in dynamic new ways. Product Details: Height: 6.5 in (163 mm) Width: 0.5 in (12 mm) Depth: 0.3 in (8 mm) Weight: 0.7 oz (20 g) Protection: 4 ft (1.2 m) drop protection Power and Connectivity: Lithium battery Up to 7 hrs of active writing time on a full charge On/off slide button Charge via USB-C cable Battery life indicator.

