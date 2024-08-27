Samsung’s brand new 180MB/s 1TB Pro Plus microSD card just dropped to $100 all-time low

We are now tracking a deal that drops the new 1TB variant of Samsung’s Pro Plus microSD card to $99.99 shipped on Amazon. This brand new 1TB variant debuted last month carrying a $120 price tag, joining the other lower capacity models in the lineup that launched last year. It debuted alongside the 1TB variant of Samsung’s EVO Select microSD, which is also down to $80 from its $110 usual price. The Pro Plus microSD jumped back up to its full price after briefly fetching $105 at launch on Amazon. Today’s deal, however, shaves $5 off its previous all-time low, landing its first big discount and the lowest price. Samsung is matching Amazon’s price today at its online store, where you’ll also find the Pro Plus 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB down to their lowest prices starting at just $21.

Samsung’s Pro Plus microSD card is compatible with a wide variety of devices, and it offers transfer speeds of up to 180MB/s. This is among the fastest SD cards on the market, and it’s available in capacities ranging from 128GB to 1TB, with the most affordable variant starting at just $21 right now. These microSD cards sport U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds, and they’re also quite durable with protection against water, X-rays, extreme temperature, magnetic environments, and more.

You can learn more about the experience of using one of these in our hands-on review. Also, be sure to stop by our smartphone accessories hub to find deals on other gear including chargers, stands, and more.

Samsung 1TB Pro Plus microSD card features:

Your microSD card includes a Samsung adapter that works with your computer, handheld gaming console, tablet or camera—and virtually any device with an SD card slot.

Catch that burst shot and save that 4K video at the drop of a hat with rapid read and write speeds of 180MB/s and 130 MB/s² when using Samsung USB readers.

Pile in the files and expand your portfolio with a wide range of storage options from 128GB to 1TB.

Ultra-high-speeds. Crystal clear 4K UHD video. It’s all wrapped up in this A2 memory card, complete with the latest U3 and V30 speeds—bringing the most modern tech together.

The Samsung PRO Plus microSD is tough enough to take on everything with protection from elements like water⁵ to extreme temperatures.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!