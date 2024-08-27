Samsung’s 2024 unlocked Galaxy A35 smartphone returns to Prime Day low at $300 ($100 off)

Amazon has now brought back Prime Day pricing on the Samsung 2024 unlocked Galaxy A35 smartphone. Regularly $400, you can now land one in both colorways down at $299.99 shipped. You’re looking at a straight up $100 price drop here that comes in at $24 under the best we have tracked outside of the limited 2-day Prime Day offer we saw in mid July. This model is still listed at the full $400 directly from Samsung, for comparison’s sake.

You’re looking at one of the more affordable points of entry into the Samsung Galaxy handset lineup. It’s certainly no S24 Ultra by any means, but for those not bothered by all of the bells whistles that are just looking for a solid Android experience that won’t break the bank, it’s hard to deny the discounted price tag here. Just keep in mind, if you’re after the flagship handsets from Samsung there’s still $200 in savings to be had right now on unlocked units.

The A35 is a mid-tier handset, but at $300 it’s priced more like an entry-level. It first debuted in the US back in April powered by the Exynos 1380 5nm chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity (expandable to 1TB via a microSD card). The Super HDR camera sensor with Nightography tech is at the ready alongside “brightest Galaxy A series display yet” and an IP67 waterproof rating to protect the device from mishaps and getting stuck in the rain. Again, it’s not the most high-tech device out there but as a spare, something for the kids, or just for those who don’t want to spend the cash, it can be a solid choice at $100 off.

You can get a closer look at the feature set in our launch coverage right here.

Samsung Galaxy A35 features:

Thanks to Vision Booster, the screen seamlessly adjusts to your surroundings so you can enjoy uninterrupted streaming, gaming or browsing even on the sunniest afternoon. Advanced triple-lens camera of turns every moment into a masterpiece; With high-res photos & high-definition video, it’s easy to capture awe-worthy content and optical image stabilization lets you capture it blur-free. Your nights just became a whole lot brighter with Galaxy A35 5G; Whether it’s fireworks, birthday candles or smiles under the stars, low-light photos and videos look clear as day with stunning Nightography.

