Samsung offers up to $2,200 off AI fridges with displays, oven ranges, and laundry combos for Labor Day

Labor Day is right around the corner now and we are starting to track some big-time deals across the net alongside the now live Best Buy and Samsung events. Samsung is stepping in this week with some massive savings on home appliances, delivering up to $2,200 in discounts on fridges, oven ranges, washers and dryers, and much more. We are talking thousands of dollars in savings here. This Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator with the glass-front beverage window, for example, is going for $2,049.99 shipped, down from the regular $4,100+ price tag. And Samsung is also throwing in some bonus credit here on top too – “get an additional $100 off two, $250 off three, or $500 off four eligible appliances. Save an extra $100 when you include a Bespoke refrigerator in your qualifying package.” Head below for more details.

Samsung Labor Day appliance sale – up to $2,200 off

The Samsung appliance deals aren’t playing around this year for Labor Day. Alongside the model highlighted above, you’ll also find up to $2,050 off appliances before you even factor in the bundle credit mentioned above.

You can check out all of the Samsung fridge, oven range, and washer/dryer deals on this page and you’ll find some highlights down below.

Just remember the bundle and credit offers on tap here mentioned above:

…get an additional $100 off two, $250 off three, or $500 off four eligible appliances. Save an extra $100 when you include a Bespoke refrigerator in your qualifying package.

Plus washer/dryer and oven range deals:

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge 23 cu. ft. with AI Family Hub features:

AI Family Hb™+: Bespoke 4-Door Flx™ 23 cu. ft. Refrigerator features AI Family Hub™+ with the industry’s largest screen¹ and changeable door panels.²

AI Vision Inside™³: Automatically recognizes what’s in your fridge, so you always know what’s inside.

Beverage Center™: Provides quick and easy access to refreshingly cold water two ways: an internal dispenser or a built-in AutoFill Water Pitcher.

Product Dimension: 35 7/8″ W x 73″ H x 28 3/4″

