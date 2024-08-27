Samsung offers up to $2,200 off AI fridges with displays, oven ranges, and laundry combos for Labor Day

Justin Kahn -
Home GoodsSamsung
Labor Day $2,200 off
samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge 23 cu. ft. with AI Family Hub

Labor Day is right around the corner now and we are starting to track some big-time deals across the net alongside the now live Best Buy and Samsung events. Samsung is stepping in this week with some massive savings on home appliances, delivering up to $2,200 in discounts on fridges, oven ranges, washers and dryers, and much more. We are talking thousands of dollars in savings here. This Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator with the glass-front beverage window, for example, is going for $2,049.99 shipped, down from the regular $4,100+ price tag. And Samsung is also throwing in some bonus credit here on top too – “get an additional $100 off two, $250 off three, or $500 off four eligible appliances. Save an extra $100 when you include a Bespoke refrigerator in your qualifying package.” Head below for more details. 

Samsung Labor Day appliance sale – up to $2,200 off

The Samsung appliance deals aren’t playing around this year for Labor Day. Alongside the model highlighted above, you’ll also find up to $2,050 off appliances before you even factor in the bundle credit mentioned above. 

You can check out all of the Samsung fridge, oven range, and washer/dryer deals on this page and you’ll find some highlights down below. 

Just remember the bundle and credit offers on tap here mentioned above:

…get an additional $100 off two, $250 off three, or $500 off four eligible appliances. Save an extra $100 when you include a Bespoke refrigerator in your qualifying package. 

Plus washer/dryer and oven range deals:

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge 23 cu. ft. with AI Family Hub features:

  • AI Family Hb™+: Bespoke 4-Door Flx™ 23 cu. ft. Refrigerator features AI Family Hub™+ with the industry’s largest screen¹ and changeable door panels.²
  • AI Vision Inside™³: Automatically recognizes what’s in your fridge, so you always know what’s inside.
  • Beverage Center™:  Provides quick and easy access to refreshingly cold water two ways: an internal dispenser or a built-in AutoFill Water Pitcher.
  • Product Dimension: 35 7/8″ W x 73″ H x 28 3/4″ 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Best Buy 4th of July sale now live! MacBooks, iPads, $2...
How to get the best deal on Galaxy Watch Ultra and Gala...
Land an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 6 at $120 off and a new ...
At just $30, it’s hard to go wrong with this 75% ...
Google’s 2024 Pixel 8a smartphone returns to Prim...
Logitech’s Crayon USB-C undercuts Apple Pencil at...
Elgato’s new Wave Neo USB-C microphone is back to...
Just $6 gets you Lenovo’s Legion Gaming water-repelle...
Load more...
Show More Comments