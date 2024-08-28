Add this beautiful Timex Marlin Moon Phase watch to your collection for just $131 today (All-time low)

Folks looking to add an elegant watch to their collection can consider grabbing the Timex Marlin Moon Phase watch at $130.74 shipped on Amazon. This is regularly a $189 timepiece which is now seeing a solid $58 discount. Today’s 31% deal drops this fairly new watch $32 below its previous all-time low, landing at the lowest price we have tracked for it. The same watch will cost you $189 if you buy it directly from Timex right now. Head below for more on this classic watch.

The Timex Marlin Moon Phase watch discounted today is one of brand’s new releases that hit the scene earlier this earlier. This new model in Timex’s Marlin lineup features a 40mm stainless steel case with 20mm lugs and a domed acrylic crystal. The case is fitted with a blue dial, featuring a calendar movement with sub-dials that indicate the day of the week, the month, and the date. You also get a five-link stainless steel bracelet to complete the look. The highlight here, however, is the 28-day moon cycle sub-dial that makes it stand out from the regular pieces in Timex’s Marlin lineup. The Timex Marlin Moon Phase watch — just like the other Marlin watches — is water resistant up to 50 meters.

We’ve been tracking some stellar deals on a lot of Timex watches lately, so be sure to stay locked into our fashion deals hub to be among the first ones to catch them.

Timex Marlin Moon Phase 40mm watch features:

Our Marlin® Moon Phase Multifunction pays tribute to the great minds that propelled mankind to the moon with a sub-dial that faithfully mirrors the lunar cycle. This gorgeous rendition of our ‘60s Marlin features a sophisticated 40mm stainless-steel case and a calendar movement with sub-dials that indicate the day of the week, the month, and the date. The dial is complete with hand-applied indices and appears in timelessly rich colors, paired with an adjustable stainless-steel bracelet.

