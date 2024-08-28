Apple Watch 41mm soon to be discontinued, grab a Series 9 down at $299 now ($100 off)

Apple Watch Series 10 is coming about as fast as we are seeing the deals on Series 9 disappear. Very soon, the Series 9 will go the way of Series 8 on Amazon – hard to get brand new and with a discount, but we did just spot the Apple Watch Series 9 45mm in Midnight down at $329 shipped. Regularly $429, we have seen this $100 price drop a number of times over the last couple months as retailers look to unload stock before the new models drop next month, but those offers are becoming increasingly hard to come by. If you aren’t upgrading to Series 10 next month at full price, now’s your chance to score a straight $100 cash deal on the Series 9. More details and deals from $299 below.

Series 10 is expected to get bigger – the 41mm will be 45mm and the 45mm will be the size of an Ultra 2, most likely – and it’s hard to say if that’s going to come along with price jumps too. After all, the size is the main differentiating factor on the standard Series 9 models right now in terms of form-factor and price.

The smaller, and likely soon to be discontinued for at least the next-generation, 41mm model is also $100 off right now starting at $299.

If you are not looking to land the new models at full price – it might very well take the better part of a year before they drop to the deal pricing we have seen on Series 9 lately, it might be a good idea to scoop up what is, as of right now, Apple’s latest and greatest Series wearable.

It will certainly be receiving watchOS updates well into the future, and you can always look to trade up your Series 9 once pricing drops down on the new models at place like Best Buy.

For a detailed breakdown of everything expected at next month’s “It’s Glowtime” Apple event, dive into our feature piece right here.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

