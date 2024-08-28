Make your dentist proud with Waterpik’s Aquarius water flosser down at $60 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for $59.99 shipped on all four colorways. Down from its usual $100 price tag, we’ve been seeing more drops lower around $80 recently, but today’s deal is a rare chance to add it to your oral hygiene routine at a significantly more reduced rate. We’ve seen costs down this low only three times before in 2024, with today repeating the savings at a 40% markdown that shaves a nice $40 off the tag and drops it to its fourth-lowest price – $10 above the all-time low from last year’s Black Friday sales.

Designed to provide the same thorough cleaning treatment that you’d receive visiting your dentist, the Aquarius delivers 10 pressure settings to choose from here, as well as a massage mode to stimulate your gums, a built-in timer, and 360-degree tip rotation that lets you hit every available angle to clear out food bits and plaque. It has a removable reservoir that can be popped into the dishwasher for easy cleaning – plus, it comes with seven flossing tips to cover the entire family.

If you’re instead looking for a model that’s more tailored for travel alongside home use, Amazon has the Waterpik Cordless Pearl Portable Water Flosser for $50, down from $70. You’ll be getting the same general cleaning experience here with a few differences. Its functionality has been reduced to two pressure settings while the removable reservoir has been condensed from 22 ounces to 7 ounces, making it an easier fit in travel bags. You’ll still be benefiting from the 360-degree tip rotation, though it only comes with four flossing tips as opposed to the above’s seven.

You can find more oral hygiene products that are on sale collected together in our home goods hub alongside cookware sets, appliances, other cleaning supplies to keep your home fresh, and even some yard tools too.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser features:

ADVANCED WATER FLOSSING: Aquarius is a fully featured water flosser featuring enhanced pressure with 10 settings for a custom clean, massage mode for gum stimulation, plus a built-in timer/pacer pauses briefly at 30 secs and 1 min to track flossing time.

EASY TO USE: Features a large reservoir for 90+ seconds of use, no refilling required. Small maneuverable flossing wand makes it easy to floss all areas including back teeth and includes a convenient water on/off switch.

DENTIST RECOMMENDED: Waterpik is the #1 water flosser brand recommended by dental professionals and the only water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance for safety and effectiveness.

KEY FEATURES: 7 tips for multiple family members and needs, 10 safe and effective pressure settings, removable 22 oz reservoir (top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning), 90+ secs floss time, 360 tip rotation, 120VAC/60Hz for use in North America only.

PROVEN EFFECTIVE: Waterpik water flossers use PrecisionPulse technology to deliver a combination of water pressure and pulsations, removing up to 99.9 percent of plaque bacteria from treated areas that cause gingivitis, cavities, and bad breath.

WARRANTY AND SUPPORT: Backed by a 3-year limited manufacturer’s warranty, see manual for details. Waterpik’s Colorado support team is available to help with any product questions or needs.

