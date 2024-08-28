Massive $700 price drop hits Samsung’s 49-inch OLED G9 curved gaming monitor, more PC gear from $13

Woot is currently offering a selection of PC gaming gear from $13 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime membership will be charged a $6 delivery fee. You can arm your battlestation with Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Neo curved gaming monitor at $999.99 Prime shipped. This $1,700 model is currently fetching $1,200 on Samsung’s online store, and it gets you a Dual-QHD 240Hz panel with 1800R curvature and HDR support.

Those who are looking for something a bit smaller can also check out Samsung’s Odyssey 34-inch G55T curved gaming monitor at $299.99 Prime shipped. This monitor with a 165Hz IPS panel is currently fetching $550 on Samsung’s online store. Notably, Acer’s Predator XB323U 32-inch WQHD monitor is also at $359.99, down from its $780 usual going rate. Another favorite from the lot takes $700 off a pretty powerful HP Envy Desktop PC at $999.99 Prime shipped.

Down from its usual price of $1,700 on Amazon, this desktop is powered by a 12th gen Intel Core i9 processor and an RTX 3070, both of which are still powerful enough to run most modern games in 2024. It also comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, and the bundle also gets you a wired keyboard and mouse to get started. It may not be the most powerful PC around, but it delivers capable hardware packed inside a sleek and beautiful chassis at a sweet price.

Other notable picks from Woot’s PC Gaming Deals include Logitech’s G Cloud handheld console at $239.99 Prime shipped. This is regularly a $300 handheld that was recently down to $260 on Amazon. Razer’s Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard is also down to $79.99 from its usual price of $150. Lastly, you wouldn’t want to miss SanDisk’s officially licensed microSDXC cards for Nintendo Switch starting at just $12.99 Prime shipped for the 128GB variant.

These deals will be live until September 3, and they offer huge discounts on gaming monitors, keyboards, desktop PCs, and more. Check out the entire sale at Woot right here.

